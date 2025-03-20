Graphic Packaging International signs agreement with JJM Packaging

Graphic Packaging International has announced that it has signed an agreement with JJM Packaging. The deal will see the sustainable consumer packaging specialist’s Boardio paperboard canister available to both brands and retailers across the USA and Canada. Boardio will be used to pack JJM Packaging’s nutrition powders, sweeteners, dry beverage mixes, oats, grains, and other cereal products.

× Expand Green Packaging International Green Packaging International's Boardio paperboard canister

The recyclable solution offers up to 90% plastic reduction compared to traditional alternatives. Boardio is made primarily from renewable raw materials which are sourced from sustainably managed forests.

“This is an exciting new opportunity built on close cooperation and a shared passion for innovation,” said Johan Werme, Head of Sales for paperboard canister solutions at Graphic Packaging. “We want to thank our partners at JJM Packaging for their confidence and commitment to this exciting new packaging technology.”

Werme continued, “Graphic Packaging is committed to delivering innovative paperboard packaging solutions that are more circular, more functional, and more convenient than traditional packaging alternatives. Consumers love Boardio when they get their hands on it, and we look forward to working with JJM Packaging to introduce Boardio to millions more consumers across the U.S. and Canada.”

“We pride ourselves on our innovation capability and flexibility. It has been an excellent experience working with Graphic Packaging, who align closely with our core values,” added Joe Apuzzo, Co-Founder and President of JJM Packaging. “Our customers want more sustainable, operationally efficient packaging innovations and we’re delighted to be able to deliver that with Boardio.”

From Q2 in 2025 onwards, the Boardio paperboard canisters will be available for JJM Packaging customers.