Greiner Packaging produces first cup using Borealis’ Bornewables polyolefins

By using the Bornewables portfolio from Borealis, Greiner Packaging has begun incorporating renewable resources in the production of food cups made of polypropylene obtained exclusively from waste and residue streams with in-mould labelling (IML).

The new premium polyolefins designed for circularity by Borealis offer advantages including second-generation feedstock use; the same performance as virgin materials; ISCC PLUS certification and a reduced carbon footprint of up to 120 per cent.

Greiner Packaging is pursuing various approaches to make its packaging solutions as sustainable as possible. One course of action is to use circular, renewable materials as feedstocks. Unlike renewable raw materials produced with agricultural crops grown for food and livestock feed, the Bornewables products are made from vegetable oil production as well as oil waste and residues, from the timber industry, or from the food industry such as used cooking oil.

Trevor Davis, Head of Marketing, Consumer Products at Borealis, said: “The Bornewables portfolio represents a key step in our efforts to offer products decoupled from traditional feedstock, with the aim of providing a solution to the CO2 challenge. Through this product range, we are helping our customers and the value chain achieve their own sustainability targets, maintain their existing quality standards, and provide packaging solutions that are approved for food contact.”

A life cycle analysis initiated by Borealis at its Kallo site in Belgium, showed that using Bornewables substantially reduces a product’s carbon footprint by at least 2.7kg CO2 eq for every kilogram of polymer. This represents a saving of up to 120 per cent in comparison to fossil-based PP. Moreover, using these premium polyolefins designed for circularity reduces the depletion of fossil resources by around 69 per cent.

The entire Bornewables line of products has been certified as part of the ISCC PLUS system. This chain of custody certification guarantees customers that the feedstock used in the material is certified as renewable and sustainably produced and can be traced to its point of origin. The new prototype IML cups for dairy products are made of Bornewables mono-material and were developed to be recycled as normal in conventional facilities. The chemical structure of the PP material used is similar to that of standard plastic and can be recycled in the same loop as conventional polymers.

Stephan Laske, R&D Director at Greiner Packaging, said: “Concepts like our new IML food cups only work when all partners along the entire value chain get involved and share the same sustainability targets – from feedstock suppliers through to brand owners. As a packaging producer, we support these efforts in the context of our own circular economy strategy and pursue new approaches alongside partners and suppliers like Borealis.”