Gualapack has announced the opening of a new subsidiary with a sales office in Miami, Florida, dedicated to the US and Canadian market.

× Expand Gualapack Gualapack opens NA subsidiary

With its highest turnover to date in 2021 – over €300m – and 2,300 employees around the world, the company founded in Alessandria, Italy, has now built a global presence in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and America.

Gualapack US & Canada will be located to be closer not only to customers in North America, but also to suppliers in the central region of the continent – including trusted partners the brand has relied on for years to manufacture pouches and films locally.

Proximity will be key as the subsidiary gears up to better serve a highly strategic target market for the flexible packaging industry, given the huge potential of the area based on sheer size of the population, average income as well as consumer preferences. Gualapack’s range packaging solutions is indeed expected to meet the needs of clients with a dynamic lifestyle, seeking easy-to-use, on-the-go products that do not compromise on environmental impact.

Stefano Manfredi, Global Marketing and Sales Director at Gualapack and newly-appointed CEO of the Gualapack US & Canada subsidiary, said: “This opening is an important milestone for our company, in terms of networking and business development in a demanding market. It’s an exciting challenge, and I am confident it will push us to find even more ways to grow, sustainably – taking Gualapack’s vision to new heights.”

Gualapack blends state-of-the-art equipment with constant innovation that makes increasingly better use of materials, optimises logistics, and encourages consumers to reduce, reuse, and easily recycle.

This approach is extended throughout the Group’s endeavours and will enable the new division to stand out in the US and Canada with a portfolio of sustainable innovation and world-leading products.