Germany-based organic dairy company Harvest Moon is making progress in its sustainable packaging offering by opting for cardboard-plastic combinations in which the K3 cups are made of 100 per cent r‐PET produced by Greiner Packaging.

× Expand Harvest Moon Harvest Moon and Greiner Packaging create sustainable cup packaging

Greiner Packaging’s stated aim is to keep plastic circulating in the economy for as long as possible. To this end, the packaging specialists look to work alongside customers to create new packaging solutions that can be recycled and contain recycled material. Harvest Moon, with similar ambitions, chose Greiner Packaging’s plastic cups in the new cardboard-plastic solutions for its fermented yoghurt alternatives. No virgin material is used and the cups significantly cut down on carbon emissions.

Lightweight, shatterproof, and free of plasticisers, the unprinted r-PET monomaterial can be processed into 100% food-safe cups again and again as long as appropriate collection streams are used.

Cardboard-plastic combinations in packaging products have additional sustainable properties, according to Greiner Packaging. The sturdy cardboard, which can also be made from recycled material, enables thin walls and is easily separated. Since the white or transparent plastic cup is unprinted, it can be recycled very effectively. In addition, the carbon footprint of K3 cups is significantly smaller than that of alternative packaging solutions.

Lena Lembcke, marketing and Brand Manager at Harvest Moon, said: “We want the work we do to benefit society. We have a real taste for doing good – and for us, that includes using sustainable packaging for our yoghurt alternatives. In Greiner Packaging, we have found a partner that can fully meet our expectations in this regard.”

The r-PET K3 cups from Greiner Packaging have been on supermarket shelves since January 2022.