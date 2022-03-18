Heura launches packaging 3.0 with rPET

The European market for plant-based meat products has witnessed enormous growth over recent years, and Europe’s fastest growing producer of vegan meats, Huera, is moving away from cardboard packaging and incorporating rPET into its packaging products with the aim of reducing its carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent.

Founded in Barcelona in 2017, Huera’s Packaging 3.0 initiative now consists of a thermoformed tray containing 92 per cent rPET, a PE film and a smaller cardboard sleeve that is certified by the Forestry Standards Commission.

The new packaging concept offers added strength and durability, as well as recyclability and additional recycled materials. The update sees Huera’s chilled range of products evolve the 2.0 packaging format, which predominantly featured cardboard packaging with a plastic seal.

Creation of the new rPET packaging sees a 75 per cent reduction in renewable energy and a 44 per cent reduction in non-renewable energy, as well as a 50 per cent reduction in fossil fuels use, resulting in a 40 reduction in the emission of polluting gasses. Huera has published the full impact results of the packaging, which can be downloaded here.

Co-founder Marc Coloma said: “We cultivate a growth mindset at Heura, and it was clear that we needed to take action to improve our packaging in order to continue as a mission-driven company. We will continue to make data-driven decisions that enable us to take the greatest steps throughout our ever-evolving sustainability journey.”