Packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has achieved a technology breakthrough in developing next-generation sustainable tube laminates.

Huhtamaki to launch next-generation tube laminates The laminate is primarily suitable for product applications in the cosmetics, personal care, oral care, and food sectors.

Working in partnership with LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses (Groupe Somater) and Groupe Rocher, Finland-based Huhtamaki is launching a tube laminate with more than 40 per cent recycled content from renewable-based plastics. The laminate is primarily suitable for product applications in the cosmetics, personal care, oral care, and food sectors, and makes a significant contribution to fully circular flexible packaging solutions.

LyondellBasell will supply the resin, whilst Plastuni Lisses will manufacture the tube. Leading cosmetics, home care and apparel company Groupe Rocher will contribute as the brand-owner.

For this project, Huhtamaki focused on facilitating the incorporation and use of recycled materials creating recyclable products that increase the circularity of laminated tubes. To this end, it used resins from LyondellBasell’s innovative CirculenRenew polymers that are produced with renewable feedstock from bio-based sources from waste and residues such as used cooking oil, using a mass balance approach. These are certified under the ISCC PLUS standard.

Jens Pilzecker, Head of Global Tube Laminates, Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging, said: “Our new tube laminates make a real contribution to further enhancing the circularity of flexible packaging, while reducing CO2 by replacing fossil by renewables. Achieving this breakthrough was possible thanks to the great co-operation with our partners LyondellBasell, Plastuni Lisses and Groupe Rocher.”