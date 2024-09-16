Increased efficiency and safety with high-speed robot solutions

Key Highlights:

Campetella Robotic Center s.r.l. will be focusing on its latest generation of SCARA SPIN robots at FAKUMA 2024.

Campetella will also showcase the precision and reliability of their SCARA SPIN robots using a setup for vertical boxing in containers. On version will remove 400 ml cups with two different decorations and place them on a conveyor belt.

At Toyo Europe, a robot from Campetella's GS2 X-Series will be demonstrating the high-speed removal of fruit crates from a mould.

At FAKUMA 2024, Campetella Robotic Center s.r.l. will be focusing on its latest generation of SCARA SPIN robots. Compact and space-saving in design, they are ideal for fully automated packaging, assembly and palletising tasks. They offer a high savings potential with a correspondingly short amortisation period, as these processes are significantly faster and safer than semi-automated or non-automated solutions and require only a minimum of personnel.

Campetella will be demonstrating the precision and reliability of their SCARA SPIN robots using a setup for vertical boxing in containers. A version of the larger SPIN 3 type will remove 400 ml cups with two different decorations from a box and place them on a conveyor belt. A smaller SCARA SPIN 2 will then sort these, with an optical inspection system for quality control. Finally, the larger robot takes over the separate stacking of the sorted containers. From time to time, it will place cups on the conveyor belt, which then transports them out of the system as a take-away for visitors.

The company's robots will also be on show at partner companies. At Toyo Europe, a robot from Campetella's GS2 X-Series will be demonstrating the high-speed removal of fruit crates from a mould from SCS, Pontoglio (BS)/Italy. At KT-Sakkas, a robot from the new CX0 X-Series removes parts from an all-electric injection moulding machine from JSW, transfers them to a 6-axis robot for marking with a laser and then places them in a crate changer.

As CEO Elia Campetella commented: “Increasingly, companies are moving away from manual to complex and versatile automated packaging, boxing or palletising processes. We assume that efficiency and cost pressure will lead to significant growth in the area of auto-boxing. To meet the associated demand, we have developed standard solutions with an excellent price-performance ratio and short delivery times. They are energy efficient and reduce labour costs, enabling improved operational efficiency and a quick return on investment. They also reduce the number of operators and therefore the potential for errors. Particularly in the sensitive food, medical and pharmaceutical industries, automated packaging can ensure that the results fulfil strict legal regulations and product safety requirements.’

Fast and flexible with a small footprint

SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) industrial robots, with their three servo axis and a linear axis for vertical movements, enable kinematics similar to those of a human arm. Their main applications include fast pick-and-place applications and palletising work as well as assembly processes. All SCARA SPIN models in Campetella's X-Series utilise high-tech materials and technologies. These include the extremely robust vertical column and the rotary axis made of super-light carbon fibres as well as additively manufactured parts. This results in a low dead weight combined with high performance and low energy consumption.

Designed for maximum performance, the vertical manipulation extends up to 3,000 mm with payloads of up to 50 kg, depending on the type. This makes them an often superior alternative to 6-axis robots. Very high speeds also enable particularly short cycle times and a simultaneous service for multiple production lines. Thanks to their small footprint, the SCARA SPIN robots can be positioned directly next to the injection moulding machine.

Cartesian high-speed robots for extreme performance

As a Cartesian high-speed robot, the Gun Shot GS2 from Campetella achieves record-breaking speeds and accelerations thanks to the use of high-performance motors and materials from the aerospace industry. This enables minimum cycle times of 2.5 s to 6 s with a payload of 2.5 kg to 8 kg, specified for injection moulding machines up to 400 t clamping force. At Toyo Europe, a system from the best-selling GS2 X series will demonstrate the high-speed removal of fruit crates from an SCS mould.

Campetella’s ultra-compact CX0 PRIME series also belongs to the Cartesian robots. Specified for clamping forces from 50 t to 130 t, it is a synthesis of functionality and precision, high performance and an optimised price-performance ratio. At KT-Sakkas, such a system will be in operation alongside an all-electric injection moulding machine from JSW. It will insert the exact quantity of clamps produced there and then labelled in two colours with a laser from beLaser into a KLT (small load carrier). The filled KLTs are then transferred to a box buffer, which enables fully automated production around the clock.

Regional sales and customer service

Elia Campetella continued: “We provide all our customers with comprehensive support in the design, realisation and commissioning of their individual automation solution. Our local presence ensures short distances for our customers when it comes to advice and after-sales service.”