INEOS Styrolution supplies recycled polystyrene for dairy packaging across Germany

INEOS Styrolution has launched its circular packaging for sour cream cups. Made with 30% recycled polystyrene, the cups have been available in ALDI SÜD stores across Germany since the beginning of the year. The packaging was developed in collaboration with ALDI SÜD and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller for mass-market use. In July this year, the cups were recognised with the German Packaging Award in the “Sustainability: recycled content” category.

INEOS Styrolution expands its supply of recycled polystyrene for dairy packaging

“INEOS Styrolution is turning the promise of recycled polystyrene into a practical reality,” said Rob Buntinx, President EMEA. “We’re proving that circular solutions can meet both food safety standards and performance demands. We’re calling on the entire value chain to join us in making circularity the new normal.”

The packaging industry is currently preparing for stricter EU rules under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). INEOS Styrolution has submitted a formal EFSA application regarding its recycling technology, demonstrating its commitment to regulatory compliance.