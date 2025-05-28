Intec Bioplastics Inc launches sustainable stretch wrap packaging

Intec Bioplastics, Inc., has announced the launch of its new sustainable packaging, EarthPlus Hercules Bioflex Stretch Wrap. The material can be used in pallet and food wrap applications.

The bio-resin engineering company aims to help its customer achieve their sustainability goals. This could relate to achieving a Net Zero Carbon Footprint, Net Zero plastic, or minimising the amount of waste they send to landfills.

Key features of the EarthPlus Hercules Bioflex Stretch Wrap: