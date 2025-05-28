Intec Bioplastics Inc launches sustainable stretch wrap packaging

by

Intec Bioplastics, Inc., has announced the launch of its new sustainable packaging, EarthPlus Hercules Bioflex Stretch Wrap. The material can be used in pallet and food wrap applications.

The bio-resin engineering company aims to help its customer achieve their sustainability goals. This could relate to achieving a Net Zero Carbon Footprint, Net Zero plastic, or minimising the amount of waste they send to landfills.

Key features of the EarthPlus Hercules Bioflex Stretch Wrap:

  • The Films are APR certified as well as ASTM tested with an elongation stretch of 1,799%.
  • Made of 35% renewable plant-based materials, Hercules Bioflex is temperature tolerant to both heat and cold while also helping to reduce customers’ carbon footprint.
  • Helps to reduce the presence of microplastics, which is a growing concern, with the average person ingesting around a credit card’s worth of plastic each week.

