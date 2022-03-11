Goplasticpallets.com has introduced a new, versatile collection of folding sleeve packs to its range of sleeve pack systems.

× Expand Goplasticpallets Is this the UK’s most versatile folding sleeve pack? AkyPak Advanced L 1208

The AkyPak folding sleeve packs provide protection in storage and transit for lightweight parts and for the packaging of heavier components. With five versions of this range in stock, each solution comprises a thermoformed HDPE lid, a polypropylene sealed sleeve, and a strong thermoformed HDPE pallet base.

Managing Director Jim Hardisty describes the AkyPak system as “extremely adaptable [and] very easy to use” since they are designed to save space in return logistics.

Three models in the range have a 1,200mm (L) x 800mm (W) footprint with the larger versions on a 1,200mm (L) x 1,000mm (W) footprint. All models have a drop-down door as standard and all lids have webbing straps to make them simpler to lift and manoeuvre.

Aside from its compact footprint sies, the AkyPak range’s versatility, according to a recent press release, can also be summarised in its sleeve security and protection of goods; its enhanced hygiene performance suitable for automatic washing lines; and a higher sleeve that folds down between the base and lid when not in use.

Hardisty added: “In recent years we have noticed that folding sleeve packs have become a lot more popular in many industries, because they reduce packaging weight while offering the same flexibility as the traditional heavy-duty solid-sided FLCs to fold down.”

The AkyPak sleeve packs have a lifecycle of up to 20 years and are recyclable. Versatility is certainly a desirable quality in a plastics-based storage product when in application on the shop floor or in transit. So is this a case of industry players extended that versatility when such a product is no longer in use in its originally intended function?