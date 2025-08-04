K 2025: Starlinger's solutions for circular packaging

“Plastic packaging is the packaging of the future,” stated Harald Neumüller, CSO of Starlinger. "Plastic is not the problem, it’s the solution. The state-of-the-art design of our machines enables our customers to produce mono-material plastic packaging according to “design for recycling” criteria in the highest quality and at the lowest cost."

With the “Circular Packaging” concept, Starlinger offers a circular solution for dry bulk packaging made from woven plastic. It defines closed product cycles for woven packaging such as big bags (FIBCs) and other woven bags made from polypropylene, such as the AD*STAR block bottom valve bag for cement and other dry bulk goods. For 30 years, this bag has offered a durable and material-saving alternative to paper and plastic bags in the dry bulk industry.

At the Starlinger booth at “K” this year, visitors can learn about the world of AD*STAR and get to know the extensive product range of this robust and sustainable bulk packaging. The latest bag variants include AD*STAR bags made from 40 % post-consumer recycled material from used, recycled AD*STAR cement bags, as well as the diverse range of the AD*STAR *prime bag family.

AD*STAR *prime: The allrounder

AD*STAR *prime bags offer bag manufacturers enormous variety and flexibility: They can be produced in filling sizes from 5 to 118 liters, with high proportions of recycled polypropylene, and with various features such as sift-proof corners, inliner, anti-slip coating, and film lamination. An optional easy-open closure or carrying handles ensure convenient handling.

With their diversity, AD*STAR *prime bags cover a wide range of applications, allowing bag producers to operate with great flexibility. Small bags laminated with printed PP film can be used, for example, to attractively package building materials in the consumer sector, while larger bags are popular in wholesale and industrial applications for packaging cement, chemical granulates, or foodstuffs such as rice and sugar. AD*STAR bags stand out from bulk packaging made of film and paper, especially because they're super strong but lightweight, protect well against moisture, and, as double-layer versions, prevent dust formation. Being a mono-material packaging, they're also 100 % recyclable.

Bag by bag to success – ad*starKON conversion technology

Packaging manufacturers produce around 32 billion AD*STAR bags per year for various dry bulk goods on over 800 Starlinger ad*starKON conversion lines worldwide.

During the “K” trade fair, Starlinger will show an ad*starKON SE bag conversion line in operation, which will produce AD*STAR bags. This model has been designed as a special edition to mark the recent installation of the 500th Starlinger ad*starKON SX bag conversion line and is only available in limited quantities. Based on the successful SX conversion technology, the ad*starKON SE produces up to 120 precisely formed AD*STAR block bottom valve bags per minute and is characterised by easy-to-use “smart” production technology, a particularly favourable price-performance ratio, and fast delivery times.

“We provide the technologies for an economically viable circular economy,” said Harald Neumüller. “Politics must now aim to establish closed product cycles, as is the case for PET plastic bottles, and create incentives for solutions throughout the entire value chain—from collection to sorting and the return to the material stream. If packaging manufacturers can operate under the right conditions—also due to appropriate government and economic incentives—plastic packaging will become the most sustainable packaging. We have the technology to make this happen.”