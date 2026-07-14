Klöckner Pentaplast expand its kp Infinity portfolio

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) expands its kp Infinity portfolio by launching a new fruit tray range designed for packed fresh fruit. Building on the success of kp Infinity in food-to-go packaging, the new range introduces dedicated tray formats for fresh fruit. The new trays are lightweight, durable, and made of fully recyclable mono-material packaging.

× Expand Klöckner Pentaplast Klöckner Pentaplast expands its kp Infinity portfolio

Retailers, producers, and consumers are increasingly focused on packaging sustainability, prompting fresh produce businesses to seek solutions that reduce food waste and improve recyclability. The new kp Infinity Fruit Tray Range was developed with these requirements in mind.

Manufactured from expanded polypropylene (EPP), kp Infinity fruit trays are fully recyclable, lightweight, durable, and designed to protect packed fruit throughout the supply chain. The tray’s traditional artisan appearance enhances product presentation, while its stackable format aids with handling, transportation, and storage. The trays also offer a lower carbon footprint and require less water and energy to manufacture compared to alternative packaging materials. Additionally, kp Infinity fruit trays can be combined with kp FlexiStretch overwrap or kp FlexiFlow films, providing enhanced product presentation and protection while helping fresh produce businesses maintain product quality.

“Following the success of kp Infinity in food-to-go applications, we identified a growing need for recyclable packaging solutions in the fresh produce sector. The new fruit tray range brings together the durability, presentation and recyclability customers are looking for in a format specifically designed for whole fruit such as apples and pears,” said Austin Schwarz, Sales Director UK&I at kp Food Packaging. “Combined with kp FlexiStretch overwrap or our kp FlexiFlow films, customers can source a complete packaging solution from one supplier, benefiting from streamlined procurement, technical expertise and consistent packaging performance across the supply chain.”