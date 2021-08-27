Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) has launched kpNext, its first-to-market innovation in recyclable PET blister films. kpNext is the only PET recyclable blister that is completely compatible on pharmaceutical manufacturing form, fill and seal equipment.

× Expand Klöckner Pentaplast Klöckner Pentaplast launches recyclable PET blister film

A recent press release confirmed that kpNextׄ does not come at the expense of the manufacturing process. Pharmaceutical companies and converters can thus utilise kpNext on their existing form, fill and seal lines with no loss of line speed or a need to retool.

Demand for recyclable packaging has never been higher. kpNext is produced from a globally recyclable material and is designed to be recycled in the RIC (resin identification code) #1 PET stream.

Daniel Stagnaro, Head of Technology, said: “Current pharmaceutical blister packaging is classified as RIC #7, produced from a multi material structure, which is not recyclable and therefore is disposed in a landfill or incinerated. Major pharmaceutical companies have been challenging blister manufacturers for a solution that is responsible and recyclable. kp has answered those challenges with kpNext.”

kpNext is the culmination of three years’ worth of research and development. Utilising its kp i.center, an application development lab located in Charlottesville, US, kp scientists, chemists and technical teams have worked on developing the technology.

At launch, Dr Jorg Schneewind, President of kp’s PHD Division, said: “kpNext is an example of excellence in product innovation because it has been designed to be recyclable and is a seamless transition, taking the burden off our customers to adapt to the sustainable film. Instead, the film adapted to the equipment. It’s a true milestone for the industry and for kp – in our ability to support our customers in meeting their sustainability commitments.”

CEO Scott Tracey added: “For over 55 years, kp has been at the forefront of sustainable packaging designs, championing the circular economy and closed-loop recycling while leading in innovative, recycled-content products. As a company, we’re committed to taking every opportunity to make packaging recyclable. A win-win for our long-term partners.”