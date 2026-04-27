Kraft Heinz Company becomes the first branded food manufacturer to join Polytag’s Ecotrace programme. The initiative aims to improve the recyclability of packaging in the UK. Select lines of 'Heinz Beanz' and Heinz Tomato Ketchup will be piloted at first, and there are future plans to scale the technology across more products.

× Expand Kraft Heinz Kraft Heinz joins Polytag’s Ecotrace programme

The scheme utilises invisible UV Tag technology to capture data on single-use plastic packaging. This will provide Kraft Heinz with real-time insights into whether packaging is:

Being recycled.

The volume of packaging that is recycled.

Which waste management streams is packaging being recycled through.

“With the help of Polytag’s UV Tag technology, this trial will help Kraft Heinz to access valuable product lifecycle data that will be instrumental in shaping a more sustainable future for plastic packaging,” said John Ryan, Director of Packaging for Kraft Heinz’ International markets. “Transforming our Heinz squeezy ketchup bottles to become fully recyclable was a big milestone in our packaging journey – improving how we track and trace its journey post-consumption is an important next step, and we are excited by the possibilities this new partnership will unlock.”

Alice Rackley, CEO of Polytag, added, “The Ecotrace programme represents a monumental effort from our team and industry partners. For the first time, we are able to collect barcode-level data at scale on the single-use plastics that UK households put into their recycling bins every day. Joining the Ecotrace programme extends Kraft Heinz’s impact beyond its own brand, to supporting the circular economy across the whole of the nation.”