Kuraray America, Inc. (KAI) receives APR Design Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). The recognition is regarding the company’s EVAL ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) high-barrier resin and confirms that the resin meets APR’s criteria for compatibility within polyethene (PE) film recycling streams. This is a significant milestone towards more circular flexible packaging solutions.

× Expand Kuraray America Inc Kuraray America Inc receives APR Design Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers

The APR recognises that the EVAL resin satisfies the criteria set forth by the FPE-CG-011 protocol when used in unprinted, unlaminated films up to 15 wt% EVOH (≥27 mol% ethylene content EVOH) with a 1:1 ratio of MAH-g-PE2 tie.

“Receiving APR Design for Recyclability Recognition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing innovative materials that support a circular economy,” said Hans Vandommele, President of Kuraray America. “This recognition confirms that our customers can specify EVAL resin for its exceptional barrier properties while meeting their sustainability and recyclability goals.”

The APR Design for Recyclability Recognition is an engineering assessment that evaluates whether packaging materials are compatible with current plastics processes. Kuraray received its recognition through the Critical Guidance pathway, the most rigorous evaluation method, which examines how design features affect recyclability.

EVAL resin is used in food packaging as its barrier properties extend product shelf life and reduce food waste. Additionally, the resin provides an oxygen barrier up to 10,000 times greater than polyethene while also passing the recycling test protocol.