Launchpad: Packaging

Launchpad is a dedicated space for introducing new packaging materials and products into the market.

Scanfoil PS ESD (Polystyrene Electrostatic Discharge)

Date: 28 June 2022

Scanfill AB Scanfoil PS ESD protects advanced technical applications from electrostatic discharge.

What: Scanfoil PS ESD (Polystyrene Electrostatic Discharge). Described as 'the perfect packaging material for the electronics industry', Scanfoil PS ESD protects advanced technical applications against static discharge due to its surface resistivity.

Who: Sweden-based Scanfill AB, a member of the Polykemi Group.

Why: PS ESD can help Scanfill's customers by adapting the material based on their product’s requirements. The material can be adjusted to a required level of conductivity in order to meet customer specifications.

Features: Scanfill AB offers materials with surface resistivity ranging from 10^2 to 10^9 Ω. Within this range, they can specify smaller ranges and offer material with an accurately specified surface resistivity, for example 10^2–10^4, 10^3–10^6, and 10^5–10^9 Ω.

Scanfill will further expand its material portfolio by launching a Scanfoil PP ESD version later this year.