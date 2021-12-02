A new closure from Berry Global, specifically created for sauces, demonstrates the company’s circular design capabilities in devising a lightweight and recyclable solution while continuing to deliver consumer convenience benefits.

× Expand Berry Global Lighter Cap from Berry contributes to a more circular pack solution

Berry has utilised its technical skills to create a closure that is lighter than other versions currently available, offering valuable material savings without compromising its strength and durability to ensure a consistently reliable performance. The closure is manufactured 100 per cent in polypropylene (PP).

The closure design features an extended narrow spout that provides controlled and accurate dispensing of product for the end user. It can be specified in snap-on or screw-on versions and is suitable for bottles with a 38mm neck finish, including Berry’s extensive range of standard sauce bottles, enabling the company to offer customers a complete bottle and closure solution.

Matthias Hammersen, Sales Director, Food Market, Berry Global, said: “Our new closure has been designed to be extremely versatile to meet the many different needs of the food sector, while delivering a reliable performance and helping food manufacturers to improve the sustainability of their packaging. We look forward to continuing to support our customers in achieving their lightweighting objectives and developing packaging solutions that help them become even more sustainable.”