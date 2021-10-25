The jury of the Italian contest Best Packaging 2021 has announced that the solution proposed by Taghleef Industries and Lineapack has won the Best Packaging Award for the ‘Visionary’ value.

× Expand Taghleef Industries Lineapack and Taghleef Industries collaboration wins Best Packaging 2021 Award

The motivation that led the commission to reward the single-portion soft cheese packaging developed by Taghleef Industries in collaboration with Lineapack is the capacity to understand and combine the complexity of the product packaging requirements with the needs and sustainability profile demanded by the consumer, which resulted in a forward-thinking package.

The proposed solution is made with a high barrier film, EXTENDO rcXTMH, in combination with a cast polypropylene film. EXTENDO rcXTMH is part of Taghleef Industries' reLIFETM range that includes BOPP solutions with post-consumer chemically recycled content which allows for a significant saving of virgin raw material. To guarantee the sustainability of the process, starting with the management of raw materials, Taghleef Industries is certified according to the requirements of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification.

Suitable for mechanical recycling streams, EXTENDO rcXTMH is also ideal to be used as a monoweb or as a laminate and is made to redesign the traditional multi-material structures used in most soft cheese applications with a more sustainable solution.

Taghleef has won a Best Packaging Award for the second consecutive year. In 2020, the ‘Best Packaging Award Quality Design’ was assigned to the prototype presented with Gerosa Group for dairy products.

Dynamic Cycle is Taghleef’s overall set of initiatives aimed to address sustainability issues within and for its stakeholders which includes the reDESIGNTM service of traditional packaging with the goal to contribute to the quality of life for the generations to come.