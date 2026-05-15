LyondellBasell (LYB) is collaborating with Armando Alvarez Group (AAG) at its Wesseling site in Germany to implement bio-circular solutions practically. The pair will be demonstrating how bio-circular materials can be integrated into daily operations without compromising safety or performance.

× Expand LYB LYB collaborates with Armando Alvarez Group to implement bio-circular solutions

The Wesseling site is using Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) bags with attributed bio-circular content, certified under ISCC+ standards. The two companies bring together material expertise and packaging knowledge to support more sustainable industrial packaging applications. This approach shows how sustainability can be embedded into operational processes while also meeting performance and safety expectations.

How it works:

LYB supplies CirculenRenew polymers sourced from bio-circular feedstock to AAG.

AAG then produces Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) bags with up to 96% attributed bio-circular content, applying an ISCC+ certified mass balance approach.

Those bags are then utilised at the Wesseling site to package and deliver select materials to customers.

Benefits of this approach include: