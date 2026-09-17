LyondellBasell unveils flexible packaging solution for Marabou chocolate bars. The solution has been developed in collaboration with Mondelez International, Amcor, Taghleef Industries and other key industry players. Using LYB CirculenRevive polymers with 100% recycled content via an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach, Mondelez can offer packaging sourced from 75% recycled content.

× Expand LyondellBasell LyondellBasell presents flexible packaging solution for Marabou chocolate bars

“Our collaboration with Mondelez illustrates our shared vision for the future and highlights our ability to provide innovative, high-quality circular solutions tailored to demanding specifications,” said Yvonne van der Laan, Executive Vice President, Sustainable Solutions and Technology Business, LYB. “We’re committed to making circular and low-carbon solutions work for businesses while creating solutions for everyday sustainable living.”

Peter Vanacker, CEO of LYB, added, “This collaboration demonstrates how LYB can connect chemical recycling innovation with the scale and reach of our existing production network. As we advance MoReTec-1, we expect the facility to support future polymer supply for Marabou packaging and strengthen our ability to convert hard-to-recycle plastic waste into circular feedstocks for our existing assets. This integrated approach positions LYB to deliver value while advancing our circular and low-carbon strategy.”

LYB will supply future polymers for Marabou packaging through MoReTec-1, its first commercial-scale catalytic chemical recycling plant, which is under construction in Wesseling, Germany. The facility will improve access to circular feedstock within the LYB integrated ecosystem and is designed to produce 50,000 metric tons of feedstock annually for existing LYB production units. Source One Plastics, an LYB joint venture, processes mixed plastic waste into feedstock suitable for chemical recycling. This will help support the future supply to MoReTec-1.

Solutions like the Marabou chocolate bar packaging rely on collaboration across the value chain, which helps to advance a circular economy for plastics. LYB supplies the circular polymers, Taghleef Industries develops the base film, and Amcor converts the material into the final flexible packaging solution for Mondelez.

“Looking ahead, our ambition is to increase the use of recycled plastic in our packaging materials, and we’re proud to collaborate with multiple value chain players, including LYB and other industry leaders, on this journey,” concluded Richard Akkermans, Packaging Sustainability Manager at Mondelez International. “For consumers, the message is simple: plastic packaging can be recycled and allocated back into new food packaging. This initiative shows what becomes possible when brand owners, recyclers, packaging material producers and converters work together to turn circular ambition into commercial reality.”