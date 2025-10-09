Macpac achieves AA Grade in BRCGS Certification for seventh year running

Macpac has achieved AA grade for the seventh year running from the BRC Global Standard for Packaging Materials in a recent audit – with zero non-conformances being identified.

The latest AA grade comes during a period of sustained growth and success for Macpac which boasts in-house design, tooling and manufacturing at its state-of-the-art plant in Stockport. With some 10 high performance Illig in-line thermoforming systems and five CNC machines, the company’s flexible approach allows it to turnaround projects quickly and cost effectively whilst continuing to strengthen quality and service.

The BRCGS AA grade is the highest food safety standard accreditation awarded and is designed to set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice within the packaging industry. Crucially, it aims to provide standardisation and assurance on safety, quality and operational culture.

Graham Kershaw, Macpac’s Managing Director comments: “I’m so proud of the teams across our in-house design, tooling and manufacturing operations. It is testament to their hard work and dedication that we have achieved the prestigious AA rating seven years in a row. Quality should be a given but never taken for granted.”

He continues, “The AA award clearly demonstrates Macpac’s on-going commitment to raising the bar in quality standards across the thermoformed packaging industry, both in the UK and overseas. This includes ensuring our lightweight and easily recyclable pack designs are highly competitive within the EPR framework. Most importantly, the AA rating provides further reassurance to our customers that their products will be safe and protected."

The BRCGS Packaging Materials Global Standard helps a site or operation to demonstrate that they are providing products that are quality assured, legally compliant and authentic. It is not only used by food packaging products but also by manufacturers of packaging for all applications across the supply chain.