MACPAC designs a snow globe-type pack for Martin’s Chocolatier

Macpac has recently designed and produced an innovative dome-shaped style pack for Martin’s Chocolatier’s new Snow Globe chocolate Santa and snowball truffles product.

Martin’s Chocolatier provides luxury speciality chocolates from internationally renowned Artisan chocolatiers. Its online retailer required a snow globe-type pack capable of holding a hollow chocolate Santa and snowball truffles in place and could be easily inverted by the consumer to dust icing sprinkles over the chocolates.

Philip Ahn from Martin’s Chocolatier explained: “Our vision for this product was an eye-catching pack design that not only made the perfect festive centrepiece but that could actually be used like a traditional glass snow globe, while still maintaining the integrity of the chocolate contents."

He continues: “It was a big ask and we approached Macpac after several failed prototypes from another company. Macpac’s in-house design team developed a clear two-piece pack with robust domed lid that clips to a separate base. The 100% recyclable snow globe is produced from lightweight rPET (recycled PET) and incorporates a friction clip mechanism with added transparent self-adhesive security tabs."

Talking about the project, Neil Greenhalgh, Sales Engineer at Macpac, said: “There were a number of design issues to overcome with this project. Part of the brief was for the forming to grip and hold the hollow chocolate mould tight enough that it could be turned upside down. This meant that the holding of the Santa in position by his feet was literally touch and go but the team pulled out all the stops to get a design that matched the brief and we are delighted with the end result.”

The chocolate snow globe is supplied in a special cardboard presentation box and features a beautiful winter wonderland scene.