Mainetti launch its M-Film flexible packaging portfolio

Mainetti launches its M-Film flexible packaging portfolio. The portfolio demonstrates the company’s commitment to the circular economy and solving sustainability challenges for retail and apparel brands. By meeting customers on their sustainability journey, Mainetti provides companies like Gap Inc., Columbia Sportswear, Lululemon, and Amazon with packaging products and services that achieve their goals.

× Expand Mainetti Mainetti launches M-Film flexible packaging portfolio

“Sustainability means something different to every retailer and brand we work with. For some, it means moving away from fossil-based materials entirely or adopting more compostable solutions,” said Jeffrey Hsu, Chief Product & Commercial Officer and Regional Director of the Americas at Mainetti. “For others, it’s about partnering with a packaging provider that can scale their offering to meet their ambitions. With M-Film, we've built a portfolio flexible enough to meet brands wherever their sustainability priorities sit.”

Mainetti’s portfolio offers nine alternative-material solutions, including:

M-FILM Bio-Based is made from renewable, sustainably sourced biomass, like sugarcane, offering a lower-carbon alternative to conventional plastic packaging. Produced using bio-based polyethene (PE), it delivers the same quality and performance as fossil-based PE. Additionally, M-FILM Bio-Based is a carbon-negative packaging solution, as it captures more carbon dioxide (CO2) than emitted during its lifecycle.

is made from renewable, sustainably sourced biomass, like sugarcane, offering a lower-carbon alternative to conventional plastic packaging. Produced using bio-based polyethene (PE), it delivers the same quality and performance as fossil-based PE. Additionally, M-FILM Bio-Based is a carbon-negative packaging solution, as it captures more carbon dioxide (CO2) than emitted during its lifecycle. M-FILM Pulp is derived from FSC-certified renewable wood pulp, offering a 100% non-fossil fuel-based packaging alternative. It’s compostable and designed for high-performance retail use.

is derived from FSC-certified renewable wood pulp, offering a 100% non-fossil fuel-based packaging alternative. It’s compostable and designed for high-performance retail use. M-FILM Dissolve is a water-soluble film made from Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), delivering the strength of conventional plastic without the environmental cost.

is a water-soluble film made from Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), delivering the strength of conventional plastic without the environmental cost. M-FILM Recycled is a high-quality Low-Density Polyethene (LDPE) film made from up to 100% recycled polymer. This material offers a closed-loop alternative to virgin plastic without compromising on performance.

The new product line helps Mainetti’s customers navigate the evolving demands of the packaging industry, from rising consumer expectations for more sustainable products to increasingly stringent regulations on non-recyclable packaging.

Mike Jones, Head of Innovation and General Manager of Intelligent Solutions at Mainetti, said, “The launch of the M-Film flexible packaging portfolio marks another milestone in Mainetti’s commitment to providing brands with a comprehensive range of sustainable packaging solutions. As demand for sustainable alternatives to conventional packaging continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enable our customers to achieve high-quality performance without compromise.”