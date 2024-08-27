Masterpress presents sustainable technologies for decorative packaging

Key Highlights:

Masterpress, a European provider of printed decorative packaging solutions, will exhibit at FACHPACK, the international European trade fair for packaging, technology and processing, between 24 and 26 September, in Nuremberg, Germany. At the event, Masterpress will present products and advanced technologies that demonstrate its commitment and dedication to merging aesthetics and quality with sustainability and innovation.

Gabriel Magdaleno, strategic product management & marketing director, Masterpress: “For almost three decades, we have been a partner for our customers, offering creative and functional printed packaging that enhances the visibility of their products. The decorative packaging industry is evolving in response to increasing environmental awareness and consumer demand for sustainable solutions.

"The future of packaging entails employing diverse materials and technologies to minimise ecological impact. At FACHPACK 2024, we will unveil our latest innovations in high-quality, recyclable packaging designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers across various industries.”

Sustainability at the forefront of print and packaging solutions

Masterpress’s FACHPACK showcase will focus on shrink sleeve solutions and its comprehensive capabilities encompassing sleeve label production, self-adhesive labels, label application services, and full sleeve application lines.

Visitors will be able to learn how by harnessing different printing technologies, including hybrid printing, as well as special effects, efficient application, brand protection, and print quality. This includes the inventive and “designed-for-recycling” packaging products recognised by the industry across Europe.

Along with its award-winning visual and tactile samples of shrink sleeves and PSL labels for wine, spirits, beverages, home and personal care products, dairy, sports nutrition, and decorative candles, Masterpress will display its new “mono layer” stand-up pouch for homecare, personal care, and food and dairy type products.

The most recent accolades include two AWA Alexander Watson Associates Sleeve Label Awards. Masterpress’ TINE 300g Dairy Cup Sleeve produced from 100% recyclable monomaterial for TINE SA won in the Environmental Winner category, and Żubrówka Black Limited-Edition packaging created for CEDC International was recognised as the Best of Show packaging.

Produced by Masterpress, the TINE 300g Dairy Cup Sleeve is an innovation that encompasses the company’s commitment to sustainability and reflects Recyclass’ "designed-for-recycling" standards. This packaging has introduced a low-density 45µ polyolefin shrink sleeve material creating a “mono-material-like” solution that facilitates proper identification and full recyclability of the cups within the correct polymer stream.

Proprietary machinery for shrink sleeve label application and solutions tailored for e-commerce

At FACHPACK, Masterpress experts will also be available to discuss the technological capabilities of the company's machinery solutions. Masterpress produces machinery designed for shrink label technology that can be tailored to customer requirements. This includes stainless steel shrink sleeve applicators for the food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, steam tunnels, air knife dryers, and robotic stations.

Lastly, Masterpress will showcase a range of paper bags, exemplifying 100% sustainable solutions tailored for e-commerce. The lineup includes mailer bags, carry mailer bags, and carry bags.