Meet FOAMO, the lightest reusable cup

Giulia sits down with Mark Alderson, Managing Director at First Editions Ltd, and Ashlee Gough, Head of Sales UK & Ireland at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, to highlight the results of their FOAMO reusable cup collaboration.

[GD] Mark, how did you come up with the FOAMO cup concept in the first place?

[MA] It all started when I met the team from Bockatech at an award ceremony before COVID. They were using foaming technology to make single-use coffee cups, which made me think we could also make a reusable coffee cup following the same method. We spoke to several machine manufacturers, but there were two driving factors in choosing Sumitomo (SHI) Demag: energy consumption and the machine’s accuracy and repeatability.

The aim behind FOAMO was to produce a reusable coffee cup with the smallest possible carbon footprint, and we wanted a machine that could do this efficiently over time.

[AG] The foaming application is possible on other pieces of technology. However, Mark’s cup design has tight dimensional accuracy. It has a live thread, making the foaming agent more noticeable. If you have something out of tolerance, the functionality is no longer there. This is why the clear choice for us was our all-electric IntElect machine. The same is true for the seal, which stops the interface between the cup and the lid from leaking.

[GD] What sets the FOAMO cup apart from traditional hot drink cups?

[MA] The FOAMO cup is made from renewable, plant-based polypropylene from Borealis’ Bora Renewables grades. Over 70% of it comes from live feedstock, including recycled cooking oil. We use a liquid blowing agent that allows the cup to self-insulate, so it traps air in the wall sections. This makes the cup 50% lighter compared to traditional coffee cups while providing great insulation. The same Borealis grades are used to make the lid, but without the foaming agent inside.

The foaming agent helps us run fast cycle times because it’s cooling from the inside out. The cup keeps the drink hot above 70° for 15 minutes, which is around a minute longer than a traditional twin-walled cup with half the amount of plastic. Most importantly, it has a 20-times smaller carbon footprint than an equivalent twin-walled cup.

[GD] I know it’s manufactured using a Sumitomo (SHI) Demag IntElect 130 and IntElect 180. Walk me through how both the cup and the lids are made.

[AG] Due to Mark’s cup design, certain levels of functionality require incredibly tight tolerances in terms of process and shot-to-shot repeatability. What sets our machines apart is the fact that we manufacture all our motors and drive systems in-house. Each drive system on the machine is tailored to that individual axis, which enables us to be more accurate in terms of the profiling of that drive. No secondary drive systems are built into the axis, meaning there is no loss of mechanical energy, resulting in a much more dynamic response compared to other all-electric systems.

As for the foaming machine, we trialled the process on a standard IntElect 180. We received the pilot tool from Bockatech to determine the machine specifications. Although the initially outlined performance requirements seemed to push the boundaries of a general-purpose machine, we had no issues optimising it on a standard IntElect platform. The delivered solution was slightly more bespoke to be user-friendly in day-to-day use (custom-configured flowsense manifolds and interfaces). Mark wanted to bring the production of the lid in-house. As with the IntElect 130, we could react quickly to configure a stock machine to suit his requirements.

The IntElect 130 and the IntElect 180 are located at the Birmingham Tyseley Energy Park, where the moulding cells are powered solely by electricity generated from an on-site biomass plant. The former is used to manufacture the cup with a single cavity tool with a 12 second cycle time, while the latter is used for the lids, moulded using a four-cavity tool. Both benefit from activeMeltControl to automatically correct the fluctuations in melt flow, maintain consistent part weights and reduce rejects, as well as activeConnect to provide remote navigational and diagnostic support to minimise machine downtime.

[GD] What challenges did you encounter along the way, and what others do you expect going forward?

[MA] An initial challenge was the lack of injection moulding knowledge, which made us question everything we were doing. However, I find this refreshing. We didn’t have pre-determined ideas; if something went wrong, we approached it analytically by looking at the data. The SDUK training support was extremely valuable. From a technical standpoint, the challenge is that FOAMO is a unique product. You can’t simply pick up the phone and ask counterparts for technical advice about mouldability or to compare approaches. This is far from a standardised process.

The biggest hurdle going forward will be people’s preconception that a reusable plastic cup is bad for the environment and the negativity surrounding plastic. 2027 will bring huge opportunities with return and reuse schemes being introduced and people having to pay for plastic packaging in supermarkets.

[AG] We’re a massive industry, which feels like a small community in some respects. We all have a corporate social responsibility to challenge and educate people. Mark’s project has made us reassess how we do things internally. When we give the FOAMO cup to a customer, we tell the story behind it to drive a better future together. Mark’s enthusiasm and approach to this project should be seen as a perfect example for those who may want to invest in our wonderful industry.

[GD] What’s next for First Editions?

[MA] We’re looking to enter the European market from a promotional standpoint first, because that’s our background. We’re also considering a few retail options, trying to push the product through B2C channels. Repositioning the branding and marketing story is our priority now. We want everyone to know that it’s the lightest reusable cup, as well as being fully circular, recyclable and decarbonised.