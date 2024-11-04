Mespack and Amcor launch a recycle-ready 2 litre stand-up pouch for the home care industry

Mespack and Amcor have developed a recycle-ready 2L stand-up pouch specifically designed for home care products like soaps, cleaners and laundry detergent.

Key takeaways:

Mespack’s highly versatile H570 machine underwent trials.

The machine uses a newly developed metal alloy and precise temperature control, ensuring the exact temperature required for sealing recyclable materials.

The new 2L pouches are made with Amcor’s AmPrima recycle-ready solutions, providing a more sustainable option that offers quality, durability, performance and speed on brands’ filling machines

The partnership combines Mespack’s packaging machinery and Amcor’s packaging materials to overcome the technical challenges when scaling up to larger flexible packaging formats using recycle-ready materials.

Cutting-edge technology for more sustainable solutions

Until now, the largest formats for pouches using more sustainable materials were limited to volumes between 1 and 1.5 litres. Extending the capacity to 2 litres was important for consumers despite presenting new challenges. Durability was a key concern for the home care industry, particularly in ensuring drop resistance and leak prevention.

Amcor and Mespack R&D teams made iterative adjustments to machine parameters and film structures to produce a new 2L pouch that meets performance expectations in terms of sustainability, durability and functionality.

Trials were conducted on Mespack’s highly versatile and state-of-the-art H570 machine, specifically designed to accommodate more sustainable materials. It uses a newly developed metal alloy and precise temperature control, ensuring the exact temperature required for sealing recyclable materials. This is vital for larger format pouches. It also produces leak-proof packaging, including precise adjustments to ensure perfect seals across all jaws and spout preheating technology for the quality and integrity of the spout seal.

The new 2L pouches are made with Amcor’s AmPrima recycle-ready solutions, providing a more sustainable option that offers quality, durability, performance and speed on brands’ filling machines. AmPrima also meets the European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requirements for recycling design, and can optionally include post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Guillem Lloret, Innovation Director at Mespack, says: "This achievement marks a significant milestone not just for Mespack and Amcor, but for the entire flexible packaging industry. By pushing the boundaries of what is possible with more sustainable materials, we are moving closer to a more eco-friendly future. The successful validation of the 2L pouch is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. We look forward to seeing this packaging solution adopted across the Home Care industry and beyond."

The new sturdy and drop-resistant 2L stand-up pouch is now available for the Home Care market.