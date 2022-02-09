Mondi and Henkel are creating a new reuse packaging concept. The two companies collaborated on a packaging solution for Henkel’s hand dishwashing products that enables refilling plastic bottles from flexible pouches.

Mondi Mondi and Henkel partner to launch fully recyclable mono-material refill pouch for Pril

Consumers can now purchase a new refillable pump dispenser with refills in the lightweight, mono-material pouch produced by Mondi. The flexible stand-up pouch reduces plastic by 70 per cent every time it replaces rigid plastic bottles and is easy to recycle where existing infrastructure exists.

Mondi’s leak-proof pouch is certified according to ISTA 6, providing a durable packaging for both in-store and online shopping.

Muriel Joncheray, Global Key Account Manager Consumer Flexibles, Mondi said: “At Mondi, we have defined sustainability goals that focus on circular-driven solutions in our MAP2030 action plan. This includes a target to make 100 per cent of our products reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 – just like the recyclable pouch for Henkel. Our EcoSolutions approach meant that we worked very closely with the Henkel team to create the new packaging. While the aim was to provide a solution that helped Henkel reach its sustainability targets, we also needed to ensure the materials and structure would protect the product in transit and on-shelf, preventing leakage and minimising waste.”

Carsten Bertram, Head of Global Packaging Innovation Dishwashing at Henkel, added: “We’re committed to driving sustainable packaging and have a set of ambitious targets. Our strategy is based around circular economy and focuses on integrating recycled plastics, reducing the amount of plastic packaging, having reusable packaging and using fully recyclable packaging concepts to close the loop. Mondi was the obvious partner to help us with their expertise in creating the best possible solutions.”

The new packaging concept is being launched for Henkel’s brand Pril in Germany. It has been certified by ‘Blauer Engel’, the independent ecolabel of the German Federal Government.