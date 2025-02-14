Mondi partners Proquimia to launch paper-based, stand-up pouches for dishwasher tabs

Mondi and Proquimia have collaborated to create paper-based, stand-up pouches for dishwashing tabs in Spain and Portugal. The sustainable packaging and paper provider, Mondi, has conducted internal product impact assessments that demonstrate that the new solution has significantly lower CO2 emissions from cradle to gate, compared to plastic solution alternatives.

Utilising Mondi’s re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5, the solution may be on track to replace previously used plastic solutions. The stand-up pouches contain 20 water-soluble dishwashing tabs. Using the zipper located across the top, each pack can be easily opened and closed whilst in an upright position. This provides enhanced printing properties, resulting in “attractive” packaging and fulfilling the users’ requirements.

“Consumers across Europe are switching to household brands that have adopted a more sustainable packaging solution,” said Alessandro D’Agostino, Business Development Manager for Home & Personal Care at Mondi. “By closely collaborating with our customers, we aim to balance resource efficiency with the lowest possible environmental impact, meeting the demands of our customers and their end-consumers alike. In line with our MAP2030 commitments, Mondi is actively working towards creating packaging solutions that keep valuable raw materials in circulation.”

Cristina Arola Vilella, Packaging Manager at Proquimia, added, “The long-term aim is to introduce recyclable packaging throughout our entire portfolio and Mondi is the ideal partner to help us do this while maintaining the high standards of quality that our customers and end users expect. This collaboration strengthens Proquimia's commitment to sustainability, a value we have upheld since our beginning: we’re really looking forward to developing our working relationship with Mondi.”

About the re/cycle StandUpPouch

Designed to meet the recyclability requirements set in Spain and Portugal, the solution features a zipper and contains more than 85% paper share. This means the packaging can be placed in paper recycling streams, in either country, by the end user.

The StandUpPouch solutions are manufactured in-house at Mondi. Initially, kraft paper is made from responsibly sourced fibres, they are then coated to provide barrier properties needed to protect the tabs inside. Finally, it's printed, slit, and converted to the final pouch, with only filling and sealing required.