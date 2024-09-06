Nefab presents fibre-based solutions and digital services at FACHPACK 2024

Key Highlights:

Nefab will present fibre-based, thermoformed circular packaging solutions and advanced logistics and digital services at FACHPACK 2024.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance operational effectiveness.

Nefab will also present its circular thermoformed solutions that are crafted from high recycled content and designed to reduce the carbon footprint across the supply chain.

Nefab is set to make a strong impression at FACHPACK 2024, where it will showcase its latest innovations in sustainable packaging and digital solutions. From award-winning fibre-based packaging to advanced thermoformed solutions and logistics and digital services, Nefab's offerings are designed to drive sustainability and efficiency across supply chains. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance operational effectiveness, highlighting Nefab's commitment to creating a smarter, more sustainable future for the supply chain.

“Sustainability and digitalisation are reshaping the packaging industry, and this transformation must be fuelled by innovation. With 75 years of pioneering resource-saving solutions, Nefab is committed to leveraging our legacy to achieve a significant milestone: reducing 10 million tonnes of CO2-eq in customers supply chains by 2030,” said Rui Garrido, executive vice president, Europe, Middle East & Africa at Nefab.

Promoting recyclability with award-winning fibre-based solutions

Visitors at FACHPACK 2024 will be able to explore Nefab’s latest fibre-based packaging solutions, which highlight the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. The internationally recognised EdgePak Collar is a lightweight alternative to wooden pallet collars in one-way flows. This innovative solution reduces CO2-eq emissions, landfill waste and transport costs. At the same time, the combination of corrugated collars, insertable strawboard corners and standard pallets provides the convenience and stacking strength of the traditional collar concept. In addition, Nefab will showcase its award-winning FiberFlute, a sustainable cushioning solution that delivers outstanding performance while being 100% paper-recyclable. Both solutions underline Nefab’s dedication to creating environmentally responsible packaging without compromising functionality.

Closing the loop with circular packaging solutions

Nefab will also present its circular thermoformed solutions, highlighting thermoformed trays and cushioning solutions. These sustainable plastic packaging applications are crafted from high recycled content and are designed to reduce the carbon footprint across the supply chain. Nefab’s thermoformed trays are highly customisable and protective, making them ideal for precision packaging in automated lines. Additionally, Nefab’s cushioning solutions offer superior protection while utilising sustainable materials that can be recycled up to 50 times. Both solutions underscore Nefab's commitment to sustainability and circularity, providing innovative options for industries such as Automotive, Electronics, Telecom, and Aerospace.

Digital & logistics solutions to optimise supply chains

At FACHPACK, Nefab will also feature its advanced Digital & Logistics Services, which are designed to optimise supply chains and enhance operational efficiency. Applied in three turnkey solution areas: returnable packaging management, high-value assets management, and installation management, these services are technology-agnostic, allowing for seamless integration of over 90 different devices across all major network technologies. By providing real-time data and comprehensive visibility, Nefab's digital offerings help customers to manage their assets more effectively, to reduce environmental impact, and to lower total costs, contributing to a smarter and more sustainable future. To further enhance sustainability, Nefab's GreenCalc Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) tool quantifies supply chains' environmental and financial savings, supporting customers in making informed decisions to reduce their carbon footprint and total costs. Finally, visitors can immerse themselves in a 3D model of an authentic warehouse designed to showcase how we optimise efficiency tailored to our customers' unique needs.