Neopac partners with Manucurist for packaging of manicure treatment pen

Neopac has partnered with Manucurist, a French nail care brand known for its vegan and cruelty-free nail products. Together, they've launched a nourishing nail pen - Concentré Perfecteur – with Manucurist's Neopac’s Stylo Bristle Tube, which combines precision, practicality and eco-conscious design for enhanced overall product appeal.

Tailored for on-the-go use, Manucurist’s Concentré Perfecteur provides a portable, precise solution for strengthening and nourishing nails. Its compact format fits into a purse or pocket, and a user-friendly, brush-tip applicator ensures a targeted, waste-free application directly onto the nail and cuticle. This design ensures exact dispensing to reduce product waste and minimises mess.

Complementing this innovative product, Neopac’s Stylo Bristle Tube combines aesthetics and practicality. An ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, while the precision-oriented brush-tip applicator guarantees efficient, controlled product delivery. Beyond its functional advantages, the Stylo Bristle Tube stands out for its eco-conscious packaging. This is made from renewable sugarcane-derived materials, ,meaning it carries a significantly reduced carbon footprint compared to conventional plastic-based alternatives.

"Neopac’s Stylo Bristle Tube was the ideal choice for us, aligning with our sustainability values by reducing plastic use and incorporating renewable sugarcane materials with the goal of minimising our ecological footprint," said Gaëlle Lebrat-Personnaz, Founder and CEO of Manucurist. "This partnership allows us to deliver a product that not only supports nail health, but also contributes to a more sustainable and responsible beauty industry.”

Neopac’s latest collaboration underscores its commitment to creating sustainable packaging solutions that resonate with environmentally-conscious brands and consumers. The company has continually advanced its portfolio with compelling designs that cater to the clean beauty movement, providing high-performance, eco-friendly options for various applications.