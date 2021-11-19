New Berry bottle meets market requirements

Berry M&H has responded to growing demand for a larger size Boston Round bottle with the introduction of a one litre version for its popular PET Forest range.

The extended range now comprises sizes from 200ml to one litre, providing a comprehensive choice – including the provision of family ranges – for a wide variety of products including personal care, household and industrial. To help customers meet their sustainability goals, the bottles can also be manufactured incorporating up to 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.

The new one litre size has been designed with both 28/410 and 28/415 neck options, making the bottle suitable for existing filling lines. Berry M&H offers an extensive selection of cap options to provide a complete pack and closure solution.

For many products, the clarity of the PET bottle enhances on-shelf impact and appeal. Importantly, clear, labelled bottles are fully recyclable at their end of life.

For brands requiring additional individualisation, high-quality printing can be utilised throughout the bottle’s large decoration area, and it can also be produced in a variety of colours, although these options will impact on the bottle’s ability to be recycled.

The M&H Boston Round ranges are also available in HDPE, with the choice of materials further widening the types of applications for which the bottles are suitable.

