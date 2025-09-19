TotalEnergies and SML reveal new downgauging film solutions at K 2025

TotalEnergies and SML have partnered to develop two innovative films that enable substantial material savings in stand-up pouch and deep-freeze bag applications through efficient downgauging.

The first film, designed for re-sealable barrier stand-up pouch applications, combines polyethylene with a thin layer of ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) to deliver good oxygen barrier properties. It combines excellent film flatness, with downgauging over 30% without compromising performance versus PE/PET structures. Designed for versatility, the 60μm film works with or without lamination, and when used alone, simplifies recycling.

The second film, intended for deep-freeze bag applications, is an unlaminated MDO-PE cast film that achieves a reduction in thickness in the range of 35% to 50% compared to conventional deep-freeze bag structures, avoiding an energy-consuming lamination process.

Made with TotalEnergies’ Lumicene Supertough, both films are fully recyclable, suitable for existing recycling streams and contributing to the development of a circular economy for plastics. They reflect the shared ambition of TotalEnergies and SML to provide customers with flexible packaging solutions that enhance sustainability. This also allows cost-efficiency through effective downgauging.

“By combining our innovative polymers with SML’s high-performance cast film technology, these new films contribute to innovative packaging solutions, aligning with manufacturer needs. They illustrate our approach to polymer development, which includes rethinking their use and reducing their environmental impact through enhanced material properties.” said Olivier Greiner, Vice President, Polymers Europe & Orient at TotalEnergies.

“SML’s cast MDO technology demonstrates its full strength when combined with high-performance resins such as Lumicene Supertough polymers – delivering excellence in both product quality and line performance,” says Elias Mayrhofer, Product Manager at SML.

These two films will be exhibited at K 2025 in Düsseldorf from October 8-15, at TotalEnergies stand (E20/Hall6) and SML stand (C39-42/Hall17).