OQ launches 17 new polymer solutions

New Polypropylene and Polyethylene grades deliver enhanced durability, aesthetics and processability, empowering converters with application-specific solutions across packaging, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

× Expand OQ Press Photo

OQ has introduced 17 new application-focused polymer grades over the past year—reinforcing its commitment to delivering transformative material solutions tailored to address global megatrends such as food preservation, water security, and energy saving. These grades will be showcased for the first time in Europe at K 2025.

“This expansion reflects OQ’s commitment to delivering application-focused solutions that align with what matters most to our customers— durability, speed-to-market, and operational-efficiency,” said Abdulrahman Al Tamtami, Vice President, Global Marketing at OQ. “These aren’t just new grades—they’re new possibilities for our partners across the value chain.”

A broad portfolio

The 17 new grades include:

6 PP Impact Copolymers for rigid packaging applications including thin walled packaging, housewares and durables, offering excellent flow and stiffness-impact balance.

Notable: Luban EP2348T for high-speed thin-walled packaging.

4 PP Random Copolymers with enhanced transparency and organoleptic performance, ideal for housewares, closures, and food containers.

Notable: Luban RP2251T — improved shelf appeal and faster cycle times with energy savings.

2 PP Homopolymers tailored for spunbond nonwoven applications, offering superior fiber strength and processing stability.

tailored for spunbond nonwoven applications, offering superior fiber strength and processing stability. 5 Polyethylene grades, including a rotomoulding grade (Luban LL-8446.21), developed for water storage and road safety applications delivering excellent impact, durability and UV resistance.

These grades are engineered to meet a wide range of evolving industry needs, including food packaging that helps reduce food waste and energy consumption; durable water storage solutions that support urban growth and water security; and transparent, reusable rigid packaging that not only enhances aesthetics and functionality, but also offers a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics. In addition, the portfolio supports the development of robust consumer goods designed to improve everyday convenience while meeting the rising demand for long-lasting, resource-efficient products.

Customer success, fast-tracked by technical expertise

The new grades are backed by strong technical support, regulatory compliance (including REACH), and a commitment to customer collaboration.

“We developed these grades to meet the needs of our customers and the market—from early trials to commercial success,” said Cihan Cabuk, Head of Market Development & Innovation at OQ Marketing. “At OQ, we aren’t just focused on launching polymer grades. We are focused on continuous innovation through solutions which enable food & water security, energy savings, and convenience.”

To match this growing portfolio, OQ has also invested in supply chain agility, including floating warehouse solutions for customers located in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Turkey that reduce delivery times from 30+ days to as little as four.