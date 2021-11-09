ORBIS launches PlastiCorr drop-in replacement for the brown box

ORBIS Europe launched its reusable PlastiCorr boxes at the Sustainability in Packaging Europe event in Barcelona. It is the first direct replacement for single-use corrugated packaging on the market requiring no changes to pack out quantity or logistics processes.

PlastiCorr is suitable for FMCG applications with closed supply chain loops including inbound receiving and finished goods to co-pack. By switching from corrugated to plastic, users benefit from long-term cost savings, a significant overall reduction in the environmental impact and improved efficiency and cleanliness on site.

Jürgen Krahé, Senior Commercial Director EMEA at ORBIS, said: “With this reusable and recyclable solution, ORBIS makes a huge step towards a coherent circular economy in FMCG supply chains. Our sustainability journey continues. PlastiCorr caters to companies’ sustainability targets while helping to save costs.”

The plastic boxes are reusable up to 70 cycles through the supply chain for a significant ROI of 30 per cent or more, according to a recent press release.

More than 65 per cent of all transport packaging in Germany is made from corrugated board. Thus, paper and cardboard account for the majority of packaging waste in

the EU. But fibre corrugated recycling uses huge amounts of water every year. “With our new product, water consumption decreases by around 90 per cent. At the same time, we offer a more sustainable alternative in times of shortages in paper supply,” Krahé added.

PlastiCorr is designed to perform identically as a single-use fibre corrugated. The all-plastic design eliminates dust and moisture common with corrugate for enhanced box durability and merchandise protection. All edges are sealed to reduce the potential harbour area for contaminants and improve safety and ergonomics. PlastiCorr works with most non-glue automated packaging lines and is compatible with existing box sealing methods.

ORBIS has thus introduced a sustainable method of handling of empty boxes during return shipment and storage. Custom sleeve packs are used to consolidate, orient and protect the reusable PlastiCorr boxes. Truck and warehouse utilisation can be optimised by double and triple stacking. Furthremore, ORBIS offers to buy back the plastic materials and reuse them for new packaging production.