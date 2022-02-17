In keeping with its vision of leading the transition towards a circular economy for plastics, and in line with incoming packaging tax regulation in the UK to be introduced in April 2022, PACCOR has accepted the challenge and is now able to offer caps with a minimum 30 per cent rHDPE.

× Expand PACCOR PACCOR to include minimum 30 per cent rHDPE content in UK dairy caps

This created a challenge due to the different nature of PCR material compared to virgin polymer but was enabled by PACCOR’s CCM (Continuous Compression Molding) technology.

In the UK, about 79 per cent of the HDPE bottles collected are recycled, of which a high percentage are milk bottles. On average, about 15 per cent of HDPE milk bottles in the UK contain up to 30 pr cent recycled rHDPE material. Technical advances in the manufacture of these containers have also led to the use of less material, resulting in a lower weight for the same bottle size.

Andreas Schuette, CEO of PACCOR, said: "The rHDPE produced in the UK is under pressure due to availability and demand. All UK bottle manufacturers are aiming for a minimum share of 30 per cent rHDPE content to avoid plastic tax. However, thanks to our long-term partnership with the supplier, PACCOR has now managed to ensure sufficient material availability and increase the content of the caps up to 40 per cent."

The PACCOR procurement team sourced rHDPE material and the site now produces approximately 45 million caps per week. The engineering and technical team tested various extrusion nozzle diameters and cutter holder profiles until a solution was found and trials with up to 40 pr cent inclusion rate were successful.

Increased machine setup accuracy ensured consistent forming of the cap, with no compromises to customers filling process.

Schuette added: “This development reduces the volume of virgin HDPE used for our closure production by more than 1,000 tons per annum and provides estimated carbon footprint savings of 1.3kt CO2 equivalent per year.”