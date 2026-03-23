Peak Nano today announces the development of first-of-its-kind nanolayered biodegradable multilayer polymer films that can be used in food, beverage, and medical packaging. Supported by R&D funding from the Greater Akron Polymer Innovation Hub, the company will utilise its patented NanoPlex metamaterials technology to design a sustainable alternative to these barrier films.

× Expand Peak Nano Peak Nano to create nanolayered biodegradable multilayer polymer films

Peak Nano’s project was one of eight that was selected out of over 40 proposals to receive Innovation Hub support. The solution hopes to replace traditional multilayer packaging film, which can feature tightly bonded layers of polymers and additives that are difficult/impossible to recycle. Over time, these materials fragment, shedding micro‑ and nanoparticles into the environment. Peak Nano’s barrier films are ideal for demanding food and medical applications, as they protect product quality and safety, while also offering biodegradability over time.

The NanoPlex technology was developed at Case Western Reserve University with leading polymer scientists like Eric Baer and Lei Zhu, professors of macromolecular science and engineering. The solution enables the creation of films containing thousands of precisely controlled polymer layers, rather than melted blends. This allows for the combination of several polymer characteristics in one material, ensuring control over properties like atmospherics, molecular permeability, biodegradability, conductivity, and insulation. Additionally, the nanolayer coextrusion and biaxial orientation processes boost oxygen and water‑vapor resistance, improving durability.

“With NanoPlex, we can create nano‑layers that let us dial in characteristics like barrier performance, mechanical strength, and even degradability,” said Dr Michael Ponting, Chief Scientific Officer at Peak Nano. “This lets us tackle one of the toughest problems in packaging. We can now design biodegradable nanolayer structures that give converters the barrier and mechanical properties they need, with a much better end‑of‑life story.”

Hans Dorfi, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer, Polymer Industry Cluster, added, “The Polymer Industry Cluster was created to tackle shared problems that no single company can solve. Peak Nano’s films show how we can align world‑class materials science with our region’s deep expertise in polymer science and advanced manufacturing to address global environmental challenges and create new economic opportunities here at home.”

In the current phase, Peak Nano and its partners will produce prototype biodegradable nanolayer film systems and evaluate them on commercial equipment used for food and medical packaging. Subsequent phases include:

Biodegradability testing.

Cost and scale‑up modelling.

Creating a commercialisation roadmap for supplying nanolayered biodegradable films at scale.

“This collaboration is about turning leadership in advanced materials into commercial reality with regional economic impact,” concluded Jean-Claude Kihn, former CTO of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and Co-Chair of the Hub’s Innovation & Commercialization Committee. “By backing Peak Nano’s technology and scale‑up in Ohio, we’re helping translate the state’s century‑long polymer heritage into next‑generation sustainable materials and high‑value jobs."