Polyplastics’ TOPAS gains APR recognition for recyclability

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has granted Critical Guidance Recognition to Polyplastics USA for flexible multi-layered film for stand-up pouches with 15.5% or less TOPAS cyclic olefin copolymer (COC).

The APR recognition demonstrates that Polyplastics’ TOPAS COC is compatible with polyethylene (PE) film recycling streams and is based on the technical recyclability of multi-layered film including COC content with PE films. The film meets or exceeds APR’s FPE-CG-01, Critical Guidance Protocol for PE Film and Flexible Packaging, Path 1.

To support the packaging industry’s movement to a circular economy, Polyplastics is developing necessary data to support industry-wide sustainability efforts. This APR recognition will allow companies to use COC to enhance the performance of recyclable products. The new recognition follows APR’s critical guidance recognition last year for high-gloss HDPE containers with 20% cyclic olefin copolymer, TOPAS 8007F-600, outer layer.

Paul Tatarka, Market Development Manager for Polyplastics USA, said: “The APR recognition for COC is another important development for brand owners, manufacturers, and processors who seek recycled packaging solutions. COC is a highly effective material option that can be used as a strategic component to meet today’s broad sustainability needs. Discrete COC layers in a multi-layer structure can be an effective and efficient design option for recyclable flexible films, particularly for stand-up pouches.”

Polyplastics is working actively with leading global film manufacturers and brands to develop a range of recyclable packaging applications including stand-up pouches.