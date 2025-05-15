Primex introduces Sulapac to the U.S. Market

Primex makes Sulapac available for packaging manufacturers across the U.S. Prime Sulapac sheets, offering a safe, sustainable and high-performance alternative to traditional plastics. Designed with both environmental responsibility and manufacturing versatility in mind, the new material marks a major step forward in the sustainability transition of the thermoforming industry.

Sulapac has been developed by Helsinki-based Sulapac Ltd. By combining the biomaterial and sustainability expertise, extrusion excellence and industry experience of the two companies, this partnership has immense potential to accelerate the green transition of the packaging industry at scale.

The Sulapac material, now offered as customisable sheets by Primex, combines wood from industrial side streams and biodegradable biopolymers. This composition delivers the aesthetic appeal of natural fibre products with the durability and functionality of plastics – ideal for thermoforming and other applications.

The Sulapac solution for thermoforming features a high bio-based content and is industrially compostable, certified by BPI. The material has a low carbon footprint and can be mechanically recycled, helping minimise waste and fight climate change. It leaves no persistent microplastics or toxic chemicals behind.

“Our key design principle is to create materials that are safe for people and the planet. To ensure this, we conduct rigorous testing – with internal standards often lightyears ahead of regulation,” says Joona Kontinen, Sulapac’s Growth & Innovations Manager.

Ensuring operational efficiency

Unlike many other bio-based materials that require strict temperature control during manufacturing, Prime Sulapac offers natural insulating properties that allow for a broader and more forgiving processing window. This results in greater manufacturing flexibility and fewer production challenges.

Its lower thermoforming temperature requirements can result in up to 20% energy savings due to shorter heating times, leading to lower production time and higher operational efficiency.

Frequently used as a replacement for traditional plastics like PS, PP, and PET, Prime Sulapac excels in packaging inserts and other thermoformed products including point-of-sale displays, logistic trays, single-use food packaging and blister cards.

“At Primex, we believe sustainability should never mean compromise,” said Kees Bras, Vice President – Sales at Primex. “With Prime Sulapac, we’re offering our customers a material that is as responsible as it is reliable—and as beautiful as it is biodegradable.”