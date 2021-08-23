Promix exhibiting environmental solutions at FAKUMA

Promix Solutions will be presenting solutions from its core competencies of mixing, foaming and cooling in plastics processing at FAKUMA. In addition to classic static mixing technology, visitors can learn how Promix physical foam systems can save on raw material costs in extrusion processes, improve foam quality and reduce carbon emissions.

For manufacturers of light foams such as XPS, XPP, XPE, XPET, Promix will exhibit how the P1 cooling mixer technology can be used to achieve a better cell structure and thus improve mechanical properties or reduce foam density.

The company will emphasise a mixing nozzle specially developed for PET preform production – the use of which prevents local acetaldehyde concentrations exceeding the legal limit value and AA blockers can be saved. Furthermore, an improved colour distribution and better mixing of rPET can be achieved. This favours a higher rPET content and thus contributes to the circular economy. The PET mixing nozzle is supplied ready for connection and installed in place of the existing injection moulding nozzle.

Promix will be exhibiting the key components relevant to physical foaming and will provide information on possibilities within specific fields of application. The focus is on packaging films and thermoformed products made of PP, PS, PET, PLA and biopolymers.

Promix's microcellular foam technology creates a foam structure in the polymer by adding environmentally friendly atmospheric gases, helping reduce the packaging weight by up to 30 per cent. Recycling of both the finished packaging and sections from production, such as those produced during thermoforming, is possible. Since the gases do not accumulate in the plastic, the technology is therefore ‘closed-loop compatible’.

With biodegradable plastics, there is another side effect in addition to the weight reduction. The increased surface area and lower weight are leading to shorter decomposition times in industrial and private composting plants.

In addition to its use in packaging films, foam extrusion is also suitable for applications such as PE/PP sheets, PP/TPE foam core and corrugated pipes, as well as profiles made of PA, ABS and other materials.

Initial successes have also been achieved in the foaming of cable sheathing and blow moulded products.