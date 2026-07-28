PureCycle Technologies, Inc and IPL Schoeller are developing polypropylene tubs and lids with 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The 24-ounce container allows Cleveland Kitchen to comply with emerging recycled-content packaging mandates in New Jersey, California, and other states looking at similar regulations.

× Expand PureCycle Technologies PureCycle Technologies and IPL Schoeller develop polypropylene tubs and lids with 25% PCR content

This is the first time a food-contact grocery container made with PureFive resin has reached full commercial production. The PureFive resin is produced using a dissolution recycling process, removing colours, odours, additives, and other impurities that degrade traditionally recycled material. This makes the recycled content GreenCircle Certified while also meeting FDA food-contact requirements.

“Our fermented foods are living products. They deserve packaging that reflects the same commitment to health and the planet that our customers expect from what’s inside the container,” said Luke Visnic, Cleveland Kitchen Chief Product Officer. “Partnering with IPL Schoeller and PureCycle gives us a container with meaningful recycled content, full food-contact compliance, and a credible story we can put right on our label. We’re proud to be ahead of the regulatory curve and even prouder that it didn’t require any compromise on product quality.”

Although there is an increasing amount of legislation, national retailers are making their own changes. Grocery chains have started requiring brand owners to demonstrate progress toward sustainable packaging commitments.

“This is a landmark moment for the IPL Schoeller team,” said Melissa Vettleson, IPL Schoeller Sustainability and Materials Engineer. “It further underpins IPL Schoeller’s commitment to the use of reusable and recyclable packaging. IPL Schoeller is a leader in the use of PCR across our European business, and we have been wanting to incorporate recycled polypropylene into the right product in North America for several years with our eye on the PureCycle resin due to its high quality, clarity, and broad use cases. We were waiting for the right partner to make this a reality.”

Julie Barnwell, IPL Schoeller, Product Manager, added, “This partnership with PureCycle will allow us to expand our sustainable packaging portfolio with products that deliver on both the environmental and performance expectations brands demand.”

“The packaging industry’s challenge has always been delivering recycled content without sacrificing food safety or shelf performance,” concluded Pete Dias, PureCycle’s Senior Director of Market, Application and Product Development. “PureFive resin removes that trade-off entirely. Food safety, regulatory compliance, performance and environmental responsibility no longer have to compete with one another. This launch with Cleveland Kitchen and IPL Schoeller proves the model at commercial scale.”