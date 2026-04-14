Reusable packaging made easy: thermoformed trays make all the difference

Erwin Plettig is the third-generation manager of the long-established horticultural and family-run business Blumen Plettig KG in Stallhofen. Plettig supplies a total of around 150 customers – horticultural businesses and smaller florists, as well as an Austrian garden centre chain. Ever since the first delivery of TEKU reusable trays was unloaded at Plettig in March 2024, disposable trays have been a thing of the past here.

× Expand Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG

When you ask Erwin Plettig about the reusable system at his horticultural business, his face lights up. “We said to ourselves back then: ‘Let’s just do it’,” recalls Erwin Plettig with a laugh. “Launching them during the peak season was a bold move, yet forward-thinking.” He explains that customers asked: “And how much does that cost?” The answer was simple: “It costs nothing. We just want the trays back.” And it’s working even better than expected: in 2025, Plettig delivered a total of over 80,000 trays, and apart from the approximately 5,000 still in circulation, all the trays have been returned. This already equates to a return rate of more than 93 per cent.

Plettig emphasises that the company’s own logistics are a major advantage in implementing its own reusable system. Five company-owned lorries are on the road throughout Austria and Slovenia during the season. However, he is certain that the benefits of the reusable tray could also bring added value to other collection schemes across the industry. Customer feedback is certainly extremely positive: “They are delighted that they are producing less waste and thus making a valuable contribution to climate protection.”

These are words Dirk Moormann likes to hear: after all, this feedback makes it clear that the intensive development work on this resource-saving product has paid off. Moormann is Area Sales Manager at TEKU, responsible for customers in German-speaking countries. He still remembers the first discussions with the Plettig family very well. “That must have been around 2022. The Plettig company was determined to introduce a reusable system.” Erwin Plettig describes it as follows: “The tray perfectly combines our practical experience and the expertise at Pöppelmann. And that’s why TEKU was the perfect partner for this project.”

At the time, the TEKU product development team did everything in its power to find the optimal solution for a tray that was both sturdy and lightweight. They quickly focused on the material-saving and more cost-effective thermoforming process. Today, the recyclable tray – made from post-consumer recycled material (PCR) and thus also contributing to the circular economy – weighs around 300 grams, making it approximately 260 grams lighter than comparable reusable injection-moulded trays on the market. “This difference also makes a significant difference to staff in their day-to-day work,” explains Erwin Plettig, pointing out the anatomically shaped recessed grip, which also considerably improves carrying comfort.

Furthermore, this reusable tray offers another significant advantage: “We used to use five different tray sizes. In our reusable system, there is now a single universal tray in circulation that can be used for various pot sizes. The tray is designed for 12 cm and 13 cm round pots as well as 11x11 cm square pots. Furthermore, thanks to the holes in the bottom, it is suitable for both transport and cultivation. The tray is simply perfect,” concludes Erwin. Over the past two years, the trays have certainly already been through 15 cycles and show no signs of wear. He adds: “I reckon that at least another 50 cycles are possible.”

When Erwin Plettig first discussed the idea of a company-wide reusable system for plant trays with his father more than four years ago, the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) was not yet a factor for them. The industry must now prepare for regulations mandating the use of reusable trays from 2030 onwards. Erwin Plettig feels vindicated in his approach: “Knowledge is power. By the time the legislation comes into force, we will already have several years’ experience under our belts.”

The same applies to the project team at TEKU: through their collaboration with Plettig, they have expanded their expertise in the development of reusable trays using the material-saving thermoforming process. As a result, the horticultural specialist from Lohne was able to present three different universally applicable thermoformed reusable trays at this year’s IPM, covering the entire range of pot sizes from 8–13 cm. These reusable trays are available from stock as standard, can be used by retailers and growers, and can also be fitted with an RFID label as an option.