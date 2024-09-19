RIGK joins European platform to promote recycled materials in packaging

Key Highlights:

Through RIGK's PlastCert, companies can have their products certified according to RecyClass standards, covering recyclability, the use of recycled content, and the recycling process.

RIGK GmbH has committed itself as the German partner in the "myRecycledContent"-database – an initiative by European industrial return systems aimed at promoting the use of recycled plastics in industrial and commercial packaging. The platform, provides a centralised data registry that helps companies find packaging solutions containing certified recycled content.

What is "myRecycledContent"?

"myRecycledContent" connects suppliers and users of packaging that includes recycled plastics, ensuring that all listed products meet the required certifications. Users can freely search for suitable packaging solutions and view supplier contact details via the platform.

An integral approach to the plastics recycling cycle

For years, RIGK has pursued a holistic approach to plastics recycling, based on national and international cooperation. By participating in "myRecycledContent", RIGK is reinforcing its commitment to closing the plastic loop and promoting sustainability in the packaging industry.

"We are very proud to take this important step towards the future of the packaging industry with the 'myRecycledContent' platform. This initiative helps companies achieve their sustainability goals and prepares them for future regulatory requirements. The European Commission plans to mandate a minimum recycled content of 35% in all industrial plastic packaging by 2030. Thanks to the platform and PlastCert’s certification services, affected companies will be well-prepared to meet these requirements," said Jan Bauer, managing director of RIGK GmbH.

In this context, collaboration with RIGK’s subsidiary plastship GmbH is once again proving valuable. The European procurement and recycling network for plastics offers packaging manufacturers access to a comprehensive database of suitable recyclates, material flows, and delivery options.

Certification and consultancy

In addition to providing information on available packaging solutions, RIGK also offers support for certification of recycled content. Through its PlastCert, companies can have their products certified according to RecyClass standards, covering recyclability, the use of recycled content, and the recycling process.

"Our certification services are a key part of the platform. They give companies the confidence that their packaging meets the highest standards," explained Konstantin Humm, Manager of PlastCert.

European collaboration

The "myRecycledContent" platform is available in Germany and other European countries. Examples of participating countries and companies include EPRO members such as Valipac in Belgium and TWIICE in France. This collaboration at the European level promotes the exchange of best practices between countries, thereby strengthening the sustainability of the plastics circular economy.

Benefits of using recycled plastics

The use of the platform and the promotion of recycled content in packaging offer numerous advantages: