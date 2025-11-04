Rohrer expands its exCombo packaging program

Rohrer Corporation is expanding its sustainable material offerings within its ezCombo portfolio. The program combines multiple printed or thermoformed packaging orders into a single production run. By sharing a press sheet or form with other brands, customers can speed up time to market while also minimising start-up costs, reducing tooling expenses, and limiting set-up times.

ezCombo offers multiple printed or plastic packaging solutions, including:

Blister cards/inserts.

Thermoformed blisters.

Thermoformed trays.

Paperboard folding cartons.

The portfolio now includes expanded RPET blister and tray options in 10 mil and 20 mil thicknesses, as well as 12 and 15 mil.

“Our customers are navigating increasingly complex sustainability requirements while continuing to demand cost-effective, high-performance packaging,” said Ed Steele, President, Thermoforming Solutions Group. “At Rohrer, we are focused on providing practical, sustainable solutions that support our customers’ environmental objectives without sacrificing quality or cost control.”

RPET (Recycled Polyethene Terephthalate) is ideal for sustainable packaging because of its recycled content and full recyclability. Rohrer’s RPET material solutions are compliant with evolving regulations, like California’s SB 54. Additionally, the material supports brands responding to retailers with strict packaging sustainability standards and requires suppliers to adopt recyclable and post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

“By expanding our RPET options within the ezCombo program, we are providing customers with a scalable, compliant solution that addresses both regulatory requirements and retailer expectations,” concluded Steele. “This underscores Rohrer’s commitment to helping our customers remain competitive while advancing their sustainability initiatives.”