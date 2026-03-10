Now that the implementation of tethered closures is largely complete, the next phase of plastic packaging sustainability is all about scalable advantages.

For much of the past five years, the industry has been driven by a series of disruptive changes, with tethered closures the most obvious example: a complex, pan-European shift that required redesign, retooling and line modifications across the entire value chain, and has dominated trade shows and technical presentations.

Today, that transition is largely behind us. The packaging industry is now entering a different phase, where the next gains will come less from single, headline-grabbing innovations and more from systematic, repeatable improvements across design, materials and operations.

This new phase has evolving regulation at its core. With the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Single-Use Plastics Directive, manufacturers are increasingly being judged on how consistently and efficiently they run their industrial systems, as well as on the performance of their products.

Little and often

At RETAL, “scalable sustainability” is a real competitive differentiator. With a full portfolio of tethered closures and proven implementation behind it, the company is now focusing on practical ways in which smaller, less headline-grabbing improvements can deliver consistent advantages. This means changes that can be deployed in high-volume production, across multiple plants, without compromising food safety, performance or reliability.

There are still opportunities for improvement in PET packaging, as long as smart engineering and sustainability-focused design are harnessed and reinvention is not the goal. Lightweighting remains effective but technically demanding, particularly now that many of the “wins” have already been achieved...and consumers still need to be able to open and close their bottles without getting covered in liquid.

At RETAL, development work continues on lightweighting for formats such as 38/33 neck finishes for 6- and 8-litre containers, as well as new generations of snap-neck 26/21 solutions. These are not dramatic changes on paper, but when multiplied across hundreds of millions of units, the material and carbon savings quickly become very significant.

Real production making rPET work

Material strategy is another area where the difference between theory and practice is increasingly visible. The technical ability to produce preforms with very high, or even 100%, recycled PET content already exists. The real challenge lies in doing so reliably, at scale, in the face of variable input quality, colour constraints and IV management requirements.

Production Director Dainius Staniulis says, “RETAL has been working with rPET in preforms for over 10 years and can offer dosages up to 100% depending on the application. In practice, this requires robust process windows, tight quality control and constant adaptation to changing supply conditions. As the market for food-grade rPET remains volatile and cost pressure continues, flexibility has become just as important as absolute recycled content levels.”

For high-volume PET production, operational efficiency is often the single largest lever for reducing environmental impact. Marginal gains in energy consumption per preform or closure quickly outweigh many design changes when measured across billions of units.

RETAL has invested in new-generation injection moulding machines, advanced vacuum drying technology and plant-wide energy monitoring systems. Several sites already operate with 100% renewable electricity, and energy management systems are being rolled out more broadly to improve transparency and control.

Compressed air optimisation, machine efficiency and heat management are not glamorous topics, but they are among the most effective ways to reduce both cost and carbon footprint in practice.

Scrap reduction is another critical factor. With some RETAL plants already operating below 0.5% scrap rates, the focus is increasingly on process stability and repeatability. Less scrap means less wasted material, less reprocessing energy and more predictable production, all of which feed directly into better sustainability metrics.

The next chapter of the sustainable PET packaging story is therefore less about big headlines and more about small, consistent gains that add up to deliver scalable advantages. They are harder to communicate, because they do not fit easily into a few bullet points, but it is these scalable wins that ultimately provide stability and long-term progress.

Dainius concludes, “This is a very positive time for RETAL’s continual development, as we can build on the impressive efforts of our teams during these years of rapid legislative change and now see how small tweaks can make all the difference. Our engineers are solving challenges every day, our designers are refining solutions that meet every requirement, and our culture of engineering and progress is delivering improvement after improvement. Our global and local customers are benefiting directly from this precision-based knowledge.”