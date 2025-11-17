Scaling circularity: leaders, are you there?

At K Show 2025, BP&R’s Editor Giulia Daniele sat down with Thomas Arys, Market Development Manager, and Alfredo Nasta, EU PE Market Development Manager, at ExxonMobil, to discuss the company’s Exxtend technology for advanced recycling and recent collaborations in packaging.

[GD] Can you explain what ExxonMobil’s Exxtend technology for advanced recycling is, along with its benefits?

[TA] Our Exxtend technology for advanced recycling involves co-processing plastic waste in our facilities and employing heat in the absence of oxygen to break the plastic and other feedstocks down into liquid and gaseous molecules. The latter are used as raw materials to create new products, such as certified-circular polymers.

These virgin-quality plastics are certified by an ISCC+ “Sustainability Declaration”, which matches the mass of the virgin-quality plastics we sell to a corresponding amount of plastic waste. We then transform this back into usable raw materials through our Exxtend technology.

As of August 2025, we’ve processed over 120 million pounds of discarded plastic at our advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas. Our mass-balanced approach to our advanced recycling facilities and processes is certified via an independent, third-party certification system called International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS.

[AN] The added value we bring lies in our scale and integration. We’re putting the hard-to-recycle plastics feed back into our integrated complexes, leveraging our capabilities’ entire footprint with a refinery backbone.

While mechanical recycling is only suitable for commercial, non-sensitive contact applications, advanced recycling is the solution for incorporating recycled plastic into sensitive applications. Both are complementary and necessary to remove as much plastic waste as possible from landfill or incineration.

[GD] What industries can benefit from your advanced recycling technology?

[TA] Because Exxtend technology can convert plastic waste at a molecular level to produce virgin-quality, certified-circular plastics, it can be employed in sensitive or technically challenging end-uses, including food packaging, medical applications or automotive.

[AN] Our recent collaboration with Crocco is a testament to this. Together, we’ve developed a mono-material polyethylene (PE) pouch – fully recyclable and suitable for direct food contact – using certified-circular polymers derived from plastic waste. With the support of Windmöller & Hölscher and SIT Group, the pouch is designed to meet high safety and quality standards while maintaining excellent performance and optics for sensitive applications like dry food. It also helps reduce reliance on traditional fossil-based feedstocks.

[GD] Can you share other collaborations or products that highlight your company’s advancements?

[TA] We’ve recently worked with Soprema, a waterproofing company, to develop a new solution for TPO roofing membranes. The company wanted to align with a partner that could provide the technological expertise and scale to support its long-term growth objectives. Through close collaboration, we introduced Vistamaxx Tough T1600 — a new addition to our Vistamaxx performance polymer portfolio — engineered for TPO roofing membranes.

[AN] High-technology polymers are essential for a commercially viable plastic circularity transition. That’s why we’ve launched Exceed Tough+ and Exceed Stiff+ product platforms. These enable mono-material solutions and mechanical recycled incorporation while optimising the total cost of ownership and maintaining packaging integrity.

I’d like to highlight two collaborations with the value chain concerning the MDOPE substrate. This innovative formulation demonstrates excellent machinability and aesthetics comparable to BOPP substrate, resulting in a viable alternative to non-recyclable PP//PE mixed structures.

The collaboration with Kuraray, Ilapack and Alpine 9 layers blow film technology allowed us to develop a fully recyclable hermetic cheese packaging pouch on HFFS high-speed line with only 2μm EVOH oxygen barrier layer and 60% downgauging compared to the rigid thermoformed trays (base market solutions). This means high barrier performance with significant lightweighting opportunities.

Another example is the cereal pouch solution created in partnership with Sümer Plastik and Colines’ cast calender technology. This high-quality, low-gel substrate film is combined with a tough 7-layer blown barrier sealant film, boasting a wide sealing temperature window and outstanding drop performance. All in all, a versatile solution for brand owners to diversify their offering with an excellent survival rate of 100% dropping from the typical shelf height.

[GD] Legislation plays a significant role in the recycling space. What are your thoughts on the current regulatory landscape?

[AN] Regulations like PPWR set a clear vision and objective for plastic circularity. The plastics value chain has the capabilities, the capacity and the commitment to boost the circularity transition at full swing, but a clear, firm and complete regulatory framework is needed to deploy investments and create market pull. Today, most of this framework is either work-in-progress, unclear or unviable.

For instance, investments in chemical recycling are lagging, given the uncertainty on mass balance. The current draft proposes a restrictive approach that creates regulatory barriers for existing petrochemical assets and refineries, undermining the business case for chemical recycling. This jeopardises the recycled content and waste reduction targets. We’re advocating for technology-neutral, flexible regulations to enable scalable investments.

Another example is the eco-modulated EPR scheme, which has the potential to create momentum for the circularity transition.

Today, every member state is adopting a different scheme, creating complexity, increasing uncertainty and hindering a broader adoption of MDOPE technology. By working closely with value chain leaders, we’re helping shape the future of flexible packaging as innovation and collaboration are key drivers to unlock plastic circularity.

[GD] How do you personally feel about showcasing your innovations on a global platform like K Show?

[TA] Engaging with customers and industry peers is incredibly rewarding. It allows us to exchange ideas, understand challenges and come up with new solutions. Seeing our innovations resonate with diverse audiences worldwide inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in recycling. It’s a collaborative effort, and being part of this dialogue is essential for driving change.