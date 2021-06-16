Spectra create whale tail pack for Love Ocean

New wellbeing brand Love Ocean called on Spectra Packaging to produce a radical-looking new whale tail pack for their children's bubble bath, and hair and body wash products.

The new 300ml oval is made from 100% recycled plastic and features an eye-catching whale tail snap-on closure; both custom tooled at Spectra's dedicated design and tooling facility.

Designed by globally renowned design agency Pearlfisher, the new packaging shows how Spectra can realise radical concepts to produce fully functional bottle and closure tools ready for mass production at their modern purpose-built UK manufacturing facility.

Jonathan Powell, Sales Director at Spectra, said: "The packs' playful design perfectly illustrates how our in-house experts can successfully meet the most exacting of briefs to help brands achieve their original vision".

Designed to be refilled and reused via their subscription service, Love Ocean's 1-litre refill pouch can be delivered directly to consumers every three months, with regular subscriptions anticipated monthly. The wellbeing brand will even provide a post-paid envelope so the pouches can be washed and reused.

Gabi Jennings, Love Ocean Founder, said: "Spectra has been a great partner in the development of our innovative whale tail pack – after a complex design and material journey. Their team were able to clarify and problem solve in a way that did not compromise our original design but provided the technical expertise and input needed to turn our design concepts into a functional piece of packaging".

"Spectra's in-depth sustainability knowledge and credentials meant we were able to work collaboratively to ensure that all of our packaging development and material choices were environmentally conscious but also economically viable. Our partnership with Spectra allowed us to turn our dream of a whale tail bottle into reality, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future."