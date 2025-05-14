Beauty brand SUQQU has unveiled its new setting powder packaging that utilises Eastman’s Cristal One copolyester. After looking for a suitable alternative to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), SUQQU partnered with Eastman. The duo found that Cristal One fulfilled the company’s functional criteria while maintaining a “luxury aesthetic,” with the recyclable resin offering a sustainable alternative.

× Expand SUQQU SUQQU launches sustainable makeup compact.

The Cristal One portfolio provides an end-of-life solution for cosmetics brands, with speciality PET recognised by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and RecyClass. Both found it to be compatible with the resin identification code 1 (RIC1) stream. This means the solution can go directly into most municipal recycling systems. Cristal One provides improvements in the durability and aesthetics of cosmetics packaging. The copolyester boasts enhanced performance compared to alternatives like PET, especially regarding drop impact resistance after secondary processing.

“Consumers are increasingly expecting brands to deliver sustainable options for their beauty products but are unwilling to give up on the elegance and design aspects of the package,” said Tara Cary, Marketing Manager for Cosmetic Packaging at Eastman. “By adopting materials like Cristal One, brands like SUQQU meet these aesthetic demands and also contribute to environmental responsibility.”

The Cristal One solution meets the requirements of SUQQU's design and performance standards. Additionally, it provides the desired product shape as well as a deep, glossy black finish, aligning with the brands aesthetic.

Cary concluded, “Consumers love that this product is beautiful, durable and reusable. It allows them to do their part to contribute to the environment, and it's also designed to look like a fashion accessory that's so beautiful you just want to show it to everyone.”