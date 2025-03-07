Syensqo achieves breakthrough in mechanical recycling of PVDC multilayer food packaging

Syensqo's results of comprehensive trials have proven that multilayer food packaging structures with Ixan polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) can effectively be recycled into valuable feedstock for other applications within a standard polyethylene (PE) based waste stream.

Federico Baruffi, Global Marketing Manager Packaging at Syensqo, states: “Multilayer films possess outstanding properties and are essential in food packaging, having a strong positive environmental impact by reducing food waste. However, due to their particular composition and structures, they have previously been considered impractical for mechanical recycling, which is the most common method in the industry."

He continues, "Our tests have now demonstrated that film structures using our Ixan PVDC product are fully compatible with existing mechanical PE recycling. Notably, the resulting recycling can give used food packaging a second life in other applications and open new opportunities for sustainable material management without the addition of any stabilizers.”

PVDC is known to offer the best oxygen and water vapour barrier in food packaging. The tests were performed with structures for high-barrier meat packaging using PE/EVA/Ixan /EVA/PE multilayer films. The impact of the structures on the recycling process was evaluated in comparison to a reference sample of real flexible packaging waste.

The trials were conducted in compliance with EN 13430, which defines the requirements for packaging material recycling in Europe. The multilayer Ixan PVDC structures passed all testing without any critical issues in grinding, subsequent washing/drying, extrusion/pelletising and injection moulding even at 220°C.syensqo.com 2

The project has proven that multilayer food packaging with PVDC can be mechanically recycled in an open loop approach together with PE waste, enabling the reuse of the resulting feedstock in injection moulded items such as flower pots, pallets, benches, etc.