Taghleef Industries offers new sustainable and versatile labelling choice

Taghleef Industries has announced the launch of its new SHAPE360 shrink films range, featuring an updated SHAPE360 TDS solution for TD shrink sleeve labels.

SHAPE360 TDS is a high TD shrink clear label film that improves PET bottle recycling quality and efficiency by ensuring the separation of floatable printed sleeves from rigid PET flakes. Due to its low density, the weight of the label is reduced. TDS is compatible with polyolefin sorting streams and is therefore suitable for PP and HDPE containers resulting in recoverable all-olefin packages. It is certified as recyclable by Interseroh and by the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP).

TDS has received critical guidance recognition by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its recyclability with PET, coloured HDPE, and natural HDPE containers.

Due to its ‘no-label look’, TDS is designed to maximise product differentiation and shelf-appeal by providing a 360-degree billboard decoration. It guarantees up to 65 per cent shrinkage, enabling a gradual labelling of empty and thin- wall containers with no squeezing risk nor air and moisture trapping. Furthermore, the film’s strong seaming is achieved using Ti’s natural- based solvents.

The full range of SHAPE360 shrink label films is part of Taghleef Industries’ Dynamic Cycle set of initiatives aimed to address sustainability issues.