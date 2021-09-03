As a constituent of flexible multi-layer films for stand-up pouches, TOPAS cyclic olefin copolymers (COC) from TOPAS Advanced Polymers are compatible with polyethylene film recycling streams.

TOPAS Advanced Polymers TOPAS' COCs receive further certifications as reusable materials zwei leere Stehbeutelfolien oder Kunststoffverpackungen mit Reißverschluss

This has now been confirmed by the US-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) in the form of a Critical Guidance Recognition. The tests were carried out on stand-up pouch film containing the grades TOPAS 9506F-500, 8007F-600, 7010F-600 und 6013F-04 with a content of 15.5%.

They comply with or exceed the Critical Guidance Protocol of the APR for PE film and flexible packaging, path 1 (FPE-CG-01).

In 2020, the APR had already tested high-gloss HDPE containers with an outer layer of 20 per cent TOPAS 8007F-600 and issued a confirmation of compliance. Furthermore, TOPAS COC was certified as a reusable polyolefin within the framework of the EU initiative for a circular economy for the recycling paths 1, 3 and 7.

TOPAS Advanced Polymers and the parent company Polyplastics are working together with leading global film manufacturers and brands on the development of recyclable packaging applications.

Dr Dirk Heukelbach, Market Development EMEA at Topas Advanced Polymers, said: "These certifications in Europe and the US are an important step for brandowners, producers and converters who are on the lookout for recyclable packaging solutions. COC thus proves to be a highly effective material option that can be used as a strategic component to comply with today’s comprehensive sustainability requirements."